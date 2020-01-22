S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 73,667 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Enbridge accounts for 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 774,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $2,928,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

