S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,119. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.29.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

