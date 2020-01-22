S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.