S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Agilent Technologies comprises about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,880,000 after buying an additional 1,663,354 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,978,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,846.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 828,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

