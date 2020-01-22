S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.20. 5,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

