S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. 31,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

