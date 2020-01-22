S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $3,225,225. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $535.94. 566,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.39 and a 200 day moving average of $466.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.80 and a 52 week high of $539.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

