S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,061,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 90,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 560,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,432. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $176.95 and a twelve month high of $210.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.