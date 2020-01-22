S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. FedEx comprises about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.92. 1,273,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

