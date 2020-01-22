S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,400. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.43. 23,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.69. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $357.35 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

