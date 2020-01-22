S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Capital One Financial makes up 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

