S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,269 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $425.66. The company had a trading volume of 558,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day moving average is $384.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $427.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.