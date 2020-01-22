S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $102,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. 2,983,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

