S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 220,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,367 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 369,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter.

BSJM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

