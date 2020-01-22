S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.62. 1,584,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

