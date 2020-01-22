S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE IFF traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $136.04. 384,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.86 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

