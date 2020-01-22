S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,870 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 164,857 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. 14,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

