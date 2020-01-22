S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Valero Energy comprises about 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

