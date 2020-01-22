S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €27.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

ETR:SANT traded up €2.32 ($2.70) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.42 ($28.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.24 and a 200-day moving average of €19.86. S&T has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a 12 month high of €25.16 ($29.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

