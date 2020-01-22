S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SANT traded up €1.90 ($2.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €24.00 ($27.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of €21.24 and a 200 day moving average of €19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. S&T has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.41) and a 1 year high of €25.16 ($29.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

