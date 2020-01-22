Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 8,513 Shares

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. 2,387,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sabre by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

