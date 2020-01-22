Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0003 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $973,350.00 and approximately $8,907.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.02626515 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

