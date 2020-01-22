Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $659,250.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.95 per share, with a total value of $659,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,241,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,064,012.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,452 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84.

SAFE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 244,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,951. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 44.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 21.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

