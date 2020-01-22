SafeInsure Trading 22.1% Lower This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $280,774.00 and $323,685.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00100070 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 207.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,274,070 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

