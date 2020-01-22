Sai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Sai Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

