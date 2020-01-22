salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,846,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00.

CRM opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after buying an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

