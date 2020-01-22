salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $93,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.79. 1,868,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,205 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,036 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

