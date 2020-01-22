Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news impact score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Samsung Electronics' score:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSNLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,209.92. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

