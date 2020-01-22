San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0017.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.93.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

