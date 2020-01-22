Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SANM opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $381,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,045 shares in the company, valued at $871,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

