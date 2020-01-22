Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE SNY traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,123. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

