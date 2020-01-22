Santander Consumer USA (SC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SC opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

