Scala (XLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $236.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a total market cap of $513,222.00 and $236.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

