Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €9.45 ($10.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,101 shares. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.99.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.