Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

SLB opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,954,205,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,732,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,492,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,888,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,296,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810,020 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

