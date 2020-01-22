Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY19 guidance at $1.24-1.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

