Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,160 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 1,217,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

