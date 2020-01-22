Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 485,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,525. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

