Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 159,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,513,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,575,000 after acquiring an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

