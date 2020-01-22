Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.99. 1,340,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,686. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $53.28 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73.

