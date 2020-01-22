Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 19,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $79.33.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

