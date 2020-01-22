Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.