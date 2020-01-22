Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.52.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 332,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. 18,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

