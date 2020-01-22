Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY20 guidance at $4.95-$5.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $109.07 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $66.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock worth $1,828,287. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

