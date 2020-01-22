SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $12,697.00 and $16.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.