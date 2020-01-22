SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $27,983,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 593,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,501,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $107.51 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

