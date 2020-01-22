SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,615 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,070,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,396. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $84.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

