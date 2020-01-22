SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,350 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $318.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

In related news, President F Justin Strickland sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $44,545.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,199. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFST shares. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

