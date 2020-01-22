SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $192.72. 13,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.05 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

