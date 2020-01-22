SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,020 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.29. 588,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average is $181.20. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

